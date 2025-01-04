A 31 year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother Mirjana Pap whose body was found in County Roscommon on Monday.



The body of the mother of three was found on bogland at Curraghaleen outside the town, after she was reported missing two days earlier.



Her son Nebojsa Pap was arrested on Friday and charged at Athlone Garda station with the murder of Ms Pap on December 28th at her home.



He has been remanded in custody with an order that he get medical and psychiatric attention.



He is set to appear via video link at Athlone District Court on Wednesday.