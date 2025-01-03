University Hospital Galway remains under significant pressure with very high rates of flu, we are treating 43 patients with flu in the hospital currently.

Due to the high levels of respiratory viruses currently circulating in the community we are asking the public to please help to control the spread of flu by co-operating with visiting restrictions and infection control measures which have been introduced.

Hospital visiting times will continue between 2pm to 4pm and 6pm and 8pm. However, please adhere to the limit of two adult visitors per patient. Children and additional adult visitors are advised not to visit patients in hospital except in exceptional circumstances.

For patients with exceptional circumstances, based on compassionate grounds, it may be possible to accommodate additional visitors. Please discuss with the ward manager in advance.

Visitors are requested to comply with the visiting restrictions and cooperate with hospital staff who are ensuring the restrictions are adhered to.

Given the need to control the spread of infection, the hospital is appealing to the public not to visit the hospital if they have any symptoms of flu or other respiratory infection. Masks will be available for all visitors at the entrance of the hospital and visitors are asked to practice good hand hygiene and to use the available hand gel regularly.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time.