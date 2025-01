A man's been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of a woman in her 50s in Co. Roscommon.

The body of Mirjana Pap was discovered on lands at Curraghaleen on Monday.

Gardai in Athlone have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder - he's currently being questioned at a Garda station in the Meath/Westmeath area.

Investigations are ongoing.