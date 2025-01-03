Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nicole Doyle , who was reported missing in Sligo town on Monday, 30th December 2024.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink coat, black crop-top, black leggings and New Balance runners.

It is believed Nicole may have travelled to the Dublin/Wicklow area.

Gardaí are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on Nicole 's whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station