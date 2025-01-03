Ireland is set to be hit by a "multi-weather hazard event" as a Status Orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties, with significant snowfall expected.

The warning will be in effect from 5pm tomorrow to 5pm on Sunday for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Éireann said this could lead to very difficult travelling conditions, travel disruption and delays to public transport (air, rail and bus), animal welfare issues and difficult conditions underfoot.

A separate Status Yellow rain and snow warning for Cork and Kerry will be in effect from 1pm tomorrow until 5pm on Sunday, with heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow forecast.

Met Éireann said this could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and localised flooding.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford, from 5pm tomorrow until 5pm on Sunday.