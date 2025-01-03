2024 has proven to be the busiest year on record at Ireland West Airport. For the first time in the airport’s history, passenger numbers increased by 2% to 834,000, surpassing the previous record of 817,000 passengers achieved in 2023. The airport now serves 22 International destinations and is served by three of Europe’s major international airlines: Aer Lingus, Lauda Europe, and Ryanair.

Ryanair recorded its busiest-ever year for passenger traffic at the airport, with record numbers using its services to the likes of Liverpool and London Luton. Aer Lingus also recorded its busiest-ever year for passenger traffic at the airport, with its London Heathrow service going from strength to strength in 2024.

In 2024, the number of passengers travelling on services to and from the UK totalled 667,732, an increase of 1% compared to 2023. The number of passengers travelling on services to Mainland and Continental Europe hit a new high for the airport, with 165,500 passengers travelling to and from Alicante, Barcelona, Faro, Majorca, Malaga, Milan, Cologne, Lanzarote, and Tenerife, representing a 9% increase on 2023 figures.

