538 people are waiting for a hospital bed today.



The INMO says the largest number of those are in University Hospital Limerick, followed by Cork University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

There are 45 patients on trolleys today at Sligo, 37 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, 24 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital and 15 at Mayo University Hospital



Of the total number of patients on trolleys, 353 are in emergency departments, while the remaining 185 are in wards elsewhere.