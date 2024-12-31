As of Friday last, the 28th of December, all small and medium-sized portable electronic devices sold in the EU must be compatible with USB-C ports to address waste.

In 2022, the European Parliament and member states voted overwhelmingly in favour of scrapping alternative charging methods, and companies had been given time to adapt to the changes.

Under the EU rules, consumers can also opt out of receiving a new charger with each device they buy.

Laptop manufacturers will face the same rules from 2026.

Councillor Marie Casserly has welcomed the rules, saying it will help households going forward by having a one size fits all approach for all electronic devices.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....