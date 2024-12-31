Gardaí in Athlone are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 50s following the discovery of a body on lands at Curraghaleen, Co. Roscommon (near Athlone) on Monday afternoon.

The local Coroner has been notified and the woman's body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination by the Deputy State Pathologist.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station.

A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to provide support to the family.

Examinations are currently underway at the scene and at a residential property in Athlone by the Garda Technical Bureau. Two cars have also been seized for examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.