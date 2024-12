Gardai are warning the New Year period is one of the times when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious crash.



The Christmas Road Safety Campaign continues until January 6th, and motorists are being urged to pull together to reduce road deaths.



179 people have been killed on Irish roads this year.



Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau Jane Humphries, says motorists need to drive with more care and attention: