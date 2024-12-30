Independent Castlebar based councillor Harry Barrett is calling on HSE Management to immediately put in place an emergency plan to deal with the number of patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Dept.

The councillor says that today, 37 people, many of them elderly and very sick are waiting in the ED of MUHin conditions that are unacceptable.

The situation has reached crisis levels, he claims and is urging hospital management to put a surge plan in place.

He insists more beds are needed, and more staff and faster solutions to get patients through the ED.

Cllr Barrett spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the problem...