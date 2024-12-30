The National Lottery have confirmed that Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth over €5.4 million was sold at Carey’s, Main Street, Belmullet.



The Carey’s in Belmullet are no strangers to National Lottery winning ways after celebrating several high-tier wins over the years, including one of Ireland’s largest Lotto jackpots of €13.8 million in 2016.



The Mayo player becomes the 11th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024 and the 35th National Lottery millionaire of the year.

Lorraine O'Connor Carey is the owner of Carey's in Belmullet.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...