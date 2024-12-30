The N5 road from Castlebar to Turlough remains closed this morning due to a road traffic collision.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and truck on the N5 Castlebar to Turlough road yesterday evening at approximately 4pm.

A man aged in his 90s was taken to Mayo University Hospital with serious injuries while a man aged in his 30s was taken to Mayo U Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.