Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 58-year-old Mirjana Pap who was reported missing from her home in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Saturday last.

Mirjana was last seen in Athlone in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mirjana is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a medium build, white hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Mirjana's family have serious concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Mirjana’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.