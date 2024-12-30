The National Lottery have confirmed that Saturday’s Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €5,419,866 was sold at Carey’s, Main Street, Belmullet.



The Carey’s in Belmullet are no strangers to National Lottery winning ways after celebrating several high-tier wins over the years, including one of Ireland’s largest Lotto jackpots of €13.8 million in 2016.



The Mayo player becomes the 11th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024, joining the ranks of ten other big winners from across the country, including Dublin (5), Limerick (2), Louth, Wexford, and most recently, Galway.

This latest win also makes the Mayo player the 35th National Lottery millionaire of 2024.