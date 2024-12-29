Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances.

The hospital is also treating a high number of patients with flu which is leading to long wait times and increased pressure on hospital services.

MUH expects pressure to continue over the coming days and is urging the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP Out of Hours, the Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies when appropriate.

Emergency Departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first. People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. The out of hours GP (WestDoc), Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

Additional Daytime GP expanded clinics are available from some practices and patients should check if their GP is participating in this arrangement.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing infection by seasonal influenza viruses and can reduce severe disease that can lead to hospitalisation and death. Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.