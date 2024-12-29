A massive night of wins saw one Mayo player scoop the €5,419,866 million jackpot in last night’s Lotto draw (28th December), while two Dublin players walked away with €40,341 each after both matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The Mayo winner becomes the 11th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024, joining the ranks of ten other big winners from across the country, including Dublin (5), Limerick (2), Louth, Wexford, and most recently, Galway. This latest win also makes the Mayo player the 35th National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Saturday 28th December) main Lotto draw were: 2, 4, 5, 10, 16, 17 and the Bonus was 23.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the store location where the winning ticket was purchased will be announced on Monday, 30th December.

In another huge win, two Dublin players struck gold after matching five numbers plus the bonus, each bagging €40,341. One Quick Pick ticket was purchased on 27th December from Shiels Supermarket, Malahide, Co. Dublin, while the other Quick Pick was purchased on the day of the draw from Tesco Extra Balbriggan, Millfield Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan commented: “What an extraordinary night for Mayo and Dublin players, with three incredible wins! We now have a Mayo player who’s €5.4 million richer, claiming the title of the 35th National Lottery millionaire as we close out the year, and two Dublin players each securing a fantastic €40,000 prize. Tomorrow, we’ll announce which Mayo store sold the winning Lotto Jackpot ticket, but for now, we’re urging all players in these counties to check their tickets carefully—one of them could be yours!"