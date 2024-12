177 people have died on Irish roads this year.



Since Christmas Eve alone, 4 pedestrians have lost their lives, bringing the number of people killed on the roads to 5 over the last 5 days.



Motorists and pedestrians are both being warned to be extra careful in the run up to New Year.



Founder and Chair at the Irish Road Victims Association, Donna Price, is urging people to reach out if they have been bereaved.