Two pedestrians have died in separate road traffic collisions in counties Meath and Carlow overnight.

It brings to 4 the number of pedestrians killed over Christmas - with a total of five people dying on the roads since Christmas eve.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate collisions last night.

A man in his 60s was killed after being hit by a car at Flowerhill in Navan at 10:40pm.

Separately, a woman in her 70s was killed after being struck by a car on the N80 at Rathcrogue in County Carlow at 6:30pm yesterday evening.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured.

In Dublin, a man remains in custody in connection with the deaths of a man and a woman following a 'hit and run' in Blanchardstown on St Stephen's Day.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to a two-car collision in County Cavan in the early hours of Christmas morning, in which a man in his 80s died and four people were injured, at Clarebane.