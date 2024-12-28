€0.9 million is being allocated to encourage new mums in disadvantaged areas to breastfeed.

The funding has been announced by the Minister for State with responsibility for public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy.

€340,000 of the money will be invested directly into Breast pumps to help new mums provide breastmilk for babies who are born pre-term or critically ill while they are in hospital for longer stays.

Minister Colm Burke says a new steering group has been established to design a new 'whole of Government' breastfeeding policy:

(pic Colm Burke TD Facebook)