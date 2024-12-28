Portiuncula University Hospital is treating a high number of patients with flu which is leading to long wait times and increased pressure on hospital services.

The flu virus is actively circulating in our communities and is expected to reach the highest levels so far this season, over the coming days.

In order to keep all our patients safe and minimise the risk of outbreaks in the hospital we are asking the public to please be aware of all the healthcare options available coming into the weekend.

Symptoms of flu include a high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough.

If you have any of these symptoms please do not visit a loved one in the hospital.

Please postpone your visit until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, this will reduce the risk of spreading infection to people who are sick and vulnerable.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system.

The out of hours GP service, Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

Emergency Departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first.

People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

James Keane, PUH Hospital Manager said:

“Our staff are working very hard to care for the many seriously ill patients in the hospital and we need to do everything we can to protect our patients from additional risks of the flu virus.

"All visitors are urged to wash their hands properly and use hand gel regularly while in the hospital.

"For your protection, masks are available in the main hospital foyer and in the wards.”

Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing infection by seasonal influenza viruses and can reduce severe disease that can lead to hospitalisation and death.

Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.