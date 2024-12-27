A Ballyhaunis soldier killed when his UN peacekeeping post was shelled in Lebanon is to be posthumously awarded a Distinguished Service Medal.

Private William Kedian from Ballyhaunis died during fighting between Lebanese and Israeli backed factions on May 31st, 1999.

Private Kedian (21) made sure 11 of his colleagues successfully got into the safety of bunkers, however,he was killed by shrapnel from a mortar round in a direct hit on the compound.

The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to members of the Defence Forces in recognition of acts of exceptional bravery and service. It is one of the highest awards that can be conferred upon an individual for extraordinary conduct in the performance of their duties.

The award ceremony will take place shortly, where Private Kedian’s sisters will receive the award in recognition of their brother’s extraordinary act of bravery.

Local man Gerry o'Boyle is among a number of people who are working hard to have Private Kedian's memory appropriately honoured both locally and nationally.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the welcome news...