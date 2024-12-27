A Roscommon deputy insists that the length of time that the Athlone Air Ambulance is relocated to Dublin needs to be kept to a minimum.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire kerrane says that the air ambulance for this region has been temporarily relocated to Baldonnel in Dublin while essential works are carried out at the hangar in Athlone.

The works are due to be completed by the end of next month(Jan) , and deputy Kerrane says she will be keeping a close eye to ensure this date is met.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....