Almost half of people surveyed lose track of the days between Christmas and New Years Day.





HelloFresh found 4 in 10 people like to stay in their pyjamas all day and 48 percent graze on leftovers.





However two thirds said they're keen to get back to their routine at some point this week.





About 6 in 10 find getting back to normal after the break is a challenge and the same number find it tricky to get back in their structure.