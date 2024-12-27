A Garda investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Sligo town yesterday afternoon.

The body was found at Hughes Bridge in the town at approximately 20 to one in the afternoon.

Gardai told Midwest News today that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.