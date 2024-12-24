ALONE is urging people to check in on their elderly relatives and neighbours this Christmas.

The charity plans to deliver over 1-thousand-500 dinners, and to connect with older people through thousands of phone calls and volunteer visits during the festive period.

According to Alone, 57 per cent of older people say they are feeling lonely.

Their National Support and Referral line is available right through Christmas and even on Christmas Day from 8am until 8pm ON 0818 222 024.

Frank Dillon is the Head of Communications with ALONE.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...