A Castlebar councillor is urging motorists to be safe on the roads this Christmas, as Mayo records one of the highest road death figures this year.

Councillor Michael Kilcoyne was speaking following a proposal brought before Mayo County Council, to reduce the speed camera on local and regional roads from 80km/hr to 60km/hr.

He says that speed kills and action needs to be taken, but while reducing the speed limit is one thing, enforcement of the limit is another.

The motion was deferred until February's meeting.

