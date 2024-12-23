The Taoiseach is being urged to raise the closure of Holyhead port with the British Prime Minister.

Representatives from the haulage sector met with the Junior Transport Minister this afternoon, where they said measures must be implemented now, before the January trade returns to normal levels.

The Irish Road Haulage Association has also asked the Department of Transport for financial compensation, with the sector losing as much as three thousand euro per vehicle.



President of the association, Ger Hyland says bad weather is continuing to cause problems.