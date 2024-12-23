The Ballina GOAL Mile returns this Christmas Day for its 21st year, taking place at Belleek Woods from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

It’s one of five GOAL locations in Mayo this Christmas, with the event also taking place in Lough Lannagh, Castlebar the same day from 11:30am.

There are three events in Mayo on St. Stephen’s Day – Louisburgh begins at 10:00am, Mayo Gaels at 12 noon and Ballinrobe at 11:30am, all at the local GAA grounds.

Last year, Ballina was ranked 14th out of 160 GOAL mile locations in Ireland and raised almost €9,000 in the process.

They hope to be just as successful this year, and Ballina GOAL mile leader Marion Mattimoe is encouraging those across North Mayo and intoWest Sligo to turn out and support.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and tells how Ballina achieved their high ranking in 2023: