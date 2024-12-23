Councillors in the Westport Belmullet Municipal District are continuing their call for local rivers to be cleaned out as flooding continues to cause devastating problems to farmers across the region.

Independent cllr Johno O’Malley raised the issue at the most recent MD meeting, which was echoed by Independent Ireland’s Chris Maxwell.

Cllr Maxwell believes that there is a “simple fix” to the problem, which currently costs farmers thousands of euro.

He is calling for Mayo County Council to sort the problem out “once and for all”, and to create a comprehensive plan in conjunction with the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

Cllr Maxwell has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: