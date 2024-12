Nursing homes owners are welcoming a €9.5 million funding boost - but say it doesn't go far enough.

They can claim the cost of structural works for fire precautions and infection control, under the government's Resident Safety Improvement Scheme.

It applies to works carried out from January 1 2020 to November 15 this year.

Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly says it'll help meet rising costs, but the new government must do more:

