The price of a house in the west of Ireland has increased at twice the rate of the east coast in the last year.

That’s according to the Q4 Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index.

Three bedroom semi-detached homes in Mayo, Sligo, Rosocmmon, Galway, Donegal, Clare and Limerick have increased by over €10,000 during that time.

The average annual rise is 16%, which is twice the rate of increase in commuter counties – which went up by 7.5%.

(photo credit to the Irish Independent)