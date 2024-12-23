A home in County Roscommon was broken into by thieves over the weekend and subsequently ransacked.

The incident took place at a residence in the Church View area of Boyle, sometime between 4:00pm and 6:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood that nothing has been reported as stolen from the burglary, however the home was ransacked while the kitchen window was damaged in order for the thieves to gain entry.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Gardaí.

You can contact Boyle Garda Station on (071) 966 4620