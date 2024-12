COPE Galway are encouraging people to turn up this Christmas and support their annual Christmas Day swim.

Now in its 35th year, it has become a highlight for many over the festive period.

All funds raised by people taking part go to COPE Galway, which helps support the charity's homeless, domestice abuse and senior support services.

Lynia O'Brien is the fundraising manager with COPE.

She has been giving more details on the swim to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: