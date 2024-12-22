It's almost Christmas, and many households will know that means lots of groceries purchased and the stocking up of food for the festivities.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging the public to stop, think, and plan and to do their best to Stop Food Waste.

The campaign Stop Food Waste highlights the need to be conscious of the planet and climate challenges, and can also be financially cost effective.

Odile Le Bulloch is the Food Waste Prevention Team Leader with the EPA and she has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about how to prevent/ reduce food waste, particularly over Christmas:

(pic credit to Newstalk)