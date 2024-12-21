A white Christmas has just moved a bit closer.

Met Eireann's issued a snow and ice warning for five counties.

The Status Yellow warning is for wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, possible tonight and for a time tomorrow morning - affecting Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim and Louth.

There's already a level yellow warning for strong and gusty winds affecting Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick, from now until tomorrow afternoon.

That brings with it a risk of large seas and overtopping waves - so be careful along coasts and waterfronts.