As the festive season approaches, a national mental health charity is urging people to be mindful of the signs of loneliness.

The holidays can be a time of joy for many, but for others, they bring heightened feelings of isolation, sadness and disconnection.

Turn2Me offers free online mental health support 365 days a year, including Christmas Day.

Fiona O'Malley is the CEO of Turn2Me.

She has been telling Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the signs of loneliness and how people can access supports this Christmas: