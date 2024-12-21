Gardaí in Co. Mayo are continuing their investigation of a serious assault on a male which took place at Tucker Street, Castlebar at approximately 3:00am on Friday, 20th December 2024.

A man aged in his 20s was brought to Mayo University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. His condition is understood to be stable.

No arrests have been made at this time pertaining to the assault.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.