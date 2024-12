As the countdown to Christmas Day continues - the atmosphere across south and east Mayo is “upbeat” and “positive”. That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of the Swinford/ Ballinrobe Municipal District, councillor Damien Ryan.

The Cathaoirleach says people are seeing the value locally in shopping locally this Christmas.

He’s been describing the mood across this large geographical District to Midwest News editor Teresa O’Malley...