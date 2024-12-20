Gardaí are continuing to investigate a serious assault on a young man which took place at Tucker Street, Castlebar at approximately 3am this morning

A man aged in his 20s was brought to Mayo University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. His condition is understood to be stable.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

It's understood a number of people were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.