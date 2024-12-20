A second status yellow weather warning for wind has been issued.



Met Éireann says Clare, Kerry and Limerick can expect strong and gusty winds from the West.



It begins at 3pm tomorrow and runs for 24 hours.



This is in addition to another wind warning affecting 6 other counties in the West - that begins at 3am tomorrow, Saturday morning.

The status yellow wind warning for counties Mayo, Galway and Sligo will remain in place until Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

Met Eireann is warning of sustained strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwesterly coupled with large coastal waves and winds peaking on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Potential impacts include wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions especially near the coast and some fallen trees.