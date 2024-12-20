The Gardai through the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been contacted by numerous banks and financial institutions who are experiencing very high levels of smishing (text message) fraud.

Rather than placing links within the fraudulent text, fraudsters are issuing phone numbers for customers to ring in order to resolve an alleged issue with the customer's account.

When customers then ring the number, automated music and voice messages mimic the bank in question making the experience very convincing. When an agent answers the phone, they scam customers into divulging their banking and security credentials.

Gardai are advising customers to be extra vigilant.

The fraudulent text messages can often appear within a previous, genuine thread

• The texts contain phone numbers to call which are not the genuine bank numbers, typically posing as the Fraud Department

• If you receive a text to call your bank, please check to see if the number is a genuine bank number. This can be verified on the bank's website.

• Remember, financial institutions will never ask you to hand over security details over the phone

If you have responded to a text message that you believe is fraudulent, contact your bank as soon as possible.

There are numerous smishing scams in operation purporting to be from banks, delivery companies and couriers, utility providers and government agencies.

An Garda Síochána is reminding the public to always be wary of texts from unknown senders, and unusual requests that can even appear in the thread of previous genuine texts.