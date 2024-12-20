The Law Society of Ireland is highlighting the importance of making a will and are encouraging residents across the region to plan ahead in 2025.

Gary Mulchrone is the President of the Mayo Solicitors’ Bar Association, and is a solicitor at Thomas Walsh Solicitors, Castlebar.

He says many people might be tempted to put off making a will for another day into the future, but life is unpredictable and it’s never too early to plan ahead.

“The Christmas holidays and the start of the new year is the perfect opportunity to take the time to make a will and to let your loved ones know how you would like your possessions to be distributed when you die, providing peace of mind.”

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley has been speaking to Gary about the tendency by many, to put making a will on the long finger, and why at the end of one year and the start of another is good time to take on the task....