A man was seriously assaulted in Castlebar town in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai are investigating the incident which took place on Tucker Street, at approximately 3am this morning.

A man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Mayo University Hospital, with injuries described as "serious".

Tucker street in the town was closed to traffic as a result for a number of hours this morning.

The road re-opened to traffic at about 11.30am.

Garda investigations into the incident, that is understood to have involved a number of people, are continuing.