A protest is taking place outside Tesco in Castlebar today by members of the Mandate trade union.

The protest was launched over pay negotiations.

According to Mandate, the protests will continue until Tesco agree to “respect their workers”.

Mandate says it has negotiated on behalf of Tesco workers with the company since it entered the Irish market in 1997, however, in recent years, it claims Tesco management has refused to collectively bargain.

The protest is currently underway and will continue until 2pm this afternoon