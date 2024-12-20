Gardaí have arrested three people as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised criminal group suspected of committing burglaries at commercial properties in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kildare and Wexford.



Two locations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region were searched on Thursday, by Gardaí from the North Western and Southern Regions investigating an organised criminal group which targeted at least 12 commercial premises.

An estimated €200,000 worth of cigarettes and vapes were stolen.

During the course of the searches, quantities of cigarettes were recovered.

Two men aged in their 50s and 40s and a woman aged in her 40s were arrested and are all currently detained at a Garda Station in the Garda North Western Region pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

Investigations ongoing.

The operation forms part of Operation Thor, An Garda Síochána's national strategy targeting organised crime groups involved in burglaries and associated criminal activity.