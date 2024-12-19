An Garda Síochána will conduct a 24-hour speed enforcement operation nationwide from 7am tomorrow morning in partnership with the Road Safety Authority. Tomorrow is the final National Slow Down Day of the year and as thousands of people take to Irish roads this weekend to make the journey home for Christmas, An Garda Síochána are asking the public to please support tomorrow’s initiative by slowing down. Additional traffic can be expected on the roads from tomorrow and so too is an increase in vulnerable road users, pedestrians and cyclists with more people out and about shopping, running errands and catching up with friends and family. In advance of tomorrow’s National Slow Down Day we are asking people to have a conversation with those around you about speed, driving safely and helping to make sure everyone using Irish roads arrives home this Christmas. This is a conversation that should be had regularly with friends, family and colleagues, and should not only take place in the aftermath of fatal road traffic collision when it is too late. Speeding while driving is one of the most dangerous driving practices there are because the faster the speed the more severe the impact and the much deadlier the consequences. Statistically, one in ten pedestrians hit by car travelling at 30km/h will die of their injuries. Five in ten of those out walking and struck by a car travelling 50km/h will be killed, and a car being driven at 60km/h and hits a pedestrian as a nine in ten chance of the collision being fatal. Already this year, more than 150,000 Fixed Charge Notices have been issued to motorists for speeding - that’s 475 people every day. It is important that realise that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed increases a driver’s likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision. Driving at a speed that is not appropriate of the prevailing weather, traffic and/or condition of the road is as dangerous as exceeding the speed limit. While Gardaí work tirelessly 365 days of the year to help people safe on Ireland’s road network, they alone cannot prevent all fatal road traffic collisions – An Garda Síochána needs everyone’s help and support.