Health services in Mayo are preparing for further significant increases in influenza and respiratory illness in the coming days and weeks. The impact of flu circulating in the community has a direct impact on the capacity of health services, both in hospitals and in primary and community care settings.

HSE Health Manager for Mayo, Mary Warde is concerned about rising cases of respiratory illness in the community which will put local health services under significant strain over the Christmas period.

She says that, “In the last week, over 600 people nationally were hospitalised due to COVID, flu and RSV. When this is added to the usual demand placed on the health service, it brings significant pressure on the public and healthcare staff.

“We are asking our local communities across Mayo to please consider all healthcare options if you or your family become unwell. Depending on your illness, there are a number of treatment options open to you including out-of-hours GP and pharmacies. Being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system.”

“As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department where they will be prioritised. Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment may experience long waiting times as we treat our sickest patients first. I also want to remind the public that Roscommon Injury Unit is open every day of the year, including Christmas Day and can treat a wide range of breaks, sprains burns and minor injuries.”