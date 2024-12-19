A foul odour is causing concern for many residents in Castlebar town environs at present.

The severe odour appears to be emanating from the waste water treatment plant located on the Turlough Road.

Local Fine Gael deputy Ger Deere says he has received complaints from many residents over the past 24 hours, and over recent weeks.

The councillor has called on Irish Water, the company responsible for public sewage treatment plants to immediately address the issue.

Councillor Deere spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problem...