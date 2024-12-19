A local Minister has announced the commencement of revised Housing Adaptation Grants of up to €40,000.

New figures released show that a total of almost €3 million has been allocated to Mayo County Council for these grants over the past 12 months.

The improvements include an increase in the grant limits of over 30% and an increase of 25% in the income thresholds for eligibility.

Minister Alan Dillon says the commencement of the revised scheme and the additional funding announced will support local authorities to continue to facilitate this goal for many of our citizens.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...